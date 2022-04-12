The star – who played Pauline Fowler’s niece in the long-running BBC One soap – was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019.

Former EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46.

In 2020, she got the all-clear, telling The Irish News: “I got the all clear. I’m cancer free, which is great, so now it’s all about recovery.”

Sadly, in June 2021, she announced that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, writing on her website: “I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long-term and a permanent fixture of my life.”

Melanie was best known for her role as Mary Flaherty in EastEnders, who was the long-lost great niece of Pauline Fowler.

The actress also starred in a number of period dramas including ITV's A Dinner Full of Herbs, and appeared in two episodes of Casualty.

She also portrayed a doctor in the movie Ordinary Love, which starred Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson.

Most recently, she starred as Eileen in Aisling Bea's comedy series This Way Up in 2021.

Tributes have poured in for the actor following the tragic news of her passing, with EastEnders fans among those sharing kind words.

Her former EastEnders co-star Andrew Lynford tweeted: “How sad to hear we have lost one of the gang. RIP dear Melanie.”

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy also paid tribute to Melanie, writing on Twitter: “Our funny, beautiful, eccentric, creative Goddess Melanie Clark Pullen is gone.

“What a force of nature, & most importantly, what a Mama. Your words and your babies live on. Our love and thoughts are with Simon.”