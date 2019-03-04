Unable to face the outcome jittery Jean did a sneaky runner and hopped on a tube at Walford East, sparking a desperate search as Stace and the gang worried for her safety and fragile mental health in light of her health news. With her mum nowhere to be seen and Stacey frantically leaving voicemail messages, on Friday 1 March viewers saw a lonely, scared Jean holed up in a caravan somewhere…

In new pictures released by the BBC from the week commencing Monday 11 March, Stacey, Kat and Martin Fowler (James Bye) find Jean's hiding place - but it's not exactly a happy reunion as Jean barricades herself in the caravan and refuses to come out. Can her clan convince her to return to Walford to face the outcome of the results?

Sadly, it will eventually transpire Jean does have ovarian cancer in upcoming weeks as EastEnders has already confirmed the emotional storyline which will also see the return of her on-screen son Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky), making his first appearance in over a decade.

