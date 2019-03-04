Jean Slater is found in EastEnders - but refuses to return to Walford
Cancer fears keep Jean barricaded in a caravan
EastEnders' Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) will be found by her family after fleeing Walford fearing she may have cancer. But will the scared Slater want to be tracked down and be brought home, or continue to remain in hiding and be in denial about her health crisis?
Viewers saw the Slaters fly into panic last week when Jean disappeared having finally admitted to daughter Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner), Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and the rest of her relatives she was awaiting medical test results to determine whether she had cancer.
Unable to face the outcome jittery Jean did a sneaky runner and hopped on a tube at Walford East, sparking a desperate search as Stace and the gang worried for her safety and fragile mental health in light of her health news. With her mum nowhere to be seen and Stacey frantically leaving voicemail messages, on Friday 1 March viewers saw a lonely, scared Jean holed up in a caravan somewhere…
In new pictures released by the BBC from the week commencing Monday 11 March, Stacey, Kat and Martin Fowler (James Bye) find Jean's hiding place - but it's not exactly a happy reunion as Jean barricades herself in the caravan and refuses to come out. Can her clan convince her to return to Walford to face the outcome of the results?
Sadly, it will eventually transpire Jean does have ovarian cancer in upcoming weeks as EastEnders has already confirmed the emotional storyline which will also see the return of her on-screen son Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky), making his first appearance in over a decade.
