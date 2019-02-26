Stacey puts extra pressure on the police to find her missing mum Jean. (Picture: BBC)

Worried about what kind of state bipolar Jean could be in, with the threat of cancer hanging over her, next week Stacey puts more pressure on the police to find her missing mum on Monday 4 March.

But there's good news when family friend Shirley Carter reveals Jean has phoned her and is OK. But she needs some space and is staying away. But that's not enough for Stacey who is on the verge of having an emotional meltdown...

Stacey fears the worst not knowing where Jean is. (Picture: BBC)

With Martin's help, Kat hatches a plan on Thursday 7 March to pose as Jean so they can get hold of Jean's medical test results to find out more. But Kat's masterplan backfires and it's left to her sidekick Martin to sneakily write down Jean's notes and then get his ex-wife Sonia Jackson, a nurse, to read 'em and tell the family what's going on!

However, everyone reels when nurse Sonia has STRICT instructions for the family after deciphering all the medical jargon in Martin's scribbled notes. Why is Sonia suddenly so worried? What's going on? Will Jean be OK?

