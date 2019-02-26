Kat and Martin go undercover to find Jean in EastEnders
But will they be rumbled when Kat pretends to be Jean?
The Slater household is left fearing the worst when Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) suddenly disappears in EastEnders. Stressed-out Jean does a runner from Albert Square on Thursday 27 February after her family confront her about being in denial over the possibilty she could have ovarian cancer.
In the BBC One soap on Friday 28 February, the family report Jean as a missing person to the police. But with Stacey Foweler (Lacey Turner) struggling to deal with her mum's vanishing act, her worried husband Martin (James Bye) takes matters into his own hands next week and teams-up with Stacey's relative Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) to try and find missing Jean.
Worried about what kind of state bipolar Jean could be in, with the threat of cancer hanging over her, next week Stacey puts more pressure on the police to find her missing mum on Monday 4 March.
But there's good news when family friend Shirley Carter reveals Jean has phoned her and is OK. But she needs some space and is staying away. But that's not enough for Stacey who is on the verge of having an emotional meltdown...
With Martin's help, Kat hatches a plan on Thursday 7 March to pose as Jean so they can get hold of Jean's medical test results to find out more. But Kat's masterplan backfires and it's left to her sidekick Martin to sneakily write down Jean's notes and then get his ex-wife Sonia Jackson, a nurse, to read 'em and tell the family what's going on!
However, everyone reels when nurse Sonia has STRICT instructions for the family after deciphering all the medical jargon in Martin's scribbled notes. Why is Sonia suddenly so worried? What's going on? Will Jean be OK?
