"Speaking to other people about it helped me. Women shouldn't feel ashamed to talk about it as it happens to so many people."

Turner's pregnancy means Stacey will no doubt be making a temporary exit from Walford to accommodate the star's maternity leave, with the July due date suggesting she will be on screen until the summer months.

Stacey discovers her mum Jean's shock secret... (Picture: BBC)

Stacey, a consistently popular character with fans, will be at the centre of her mum Jean's upcoming ovarian cancer storyline, which also sees the return of Rob Kazinsky as her on-screen big brother Sean Slater after a decade away. This week sees the plot really kick in as Stacey discovers her mum's diagnosis. As as the upset Slater clan reel, Jean is unable to cope and does a runner, turning her back on her loved ones. Scared for her fragile parent's state of mind, can Stacey track her mother down and give her the support she needs?

Looking ahead to the summer, will Jean's health crisis lay the groundwork for stressed Stacey to briefly leave the Square at some point later down the line?

