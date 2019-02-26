EastEnders break for Stacey Fowler as Lacey Turner confirms pregnancy
The actress is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kay
EastEnders star Lacey Turner has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kay, meaning her Albert Square alter ego Stacey Fowler may be disappearing from our screens later this year.
The actress revealed the happy news in an interview with OK! magazine, announcing she is due to give birth in July. "We've dreamed of having a family for so long," she said, also discussing how she had previously suffered two miscarriages before her current pregnancy. "It was like my whole world had fallen to pieces. When you've lost babies all you care about is the heartbeat - we've had 12 scans.
"Speaking to other people about it helped me. Women shouldn't feel ashamed to talk about it as it happens to so many people."
Turner's pregnancy means Stacey will no doubt be making a temporary exit from Walford to accommodate the star's maternity leave, with the July due date suggesting she will be on screen until the summer months.
Stacey, a consistently popular character with fans, will be at the centre of her mum Jean's upcoming ovarian cancer storyline, which also sees the return of Rob Kazinsky as her on-screen big brother Sean Slater after a decade away. This week sees the plot really kick in as Stacey discovers her mum's diagnosis. As as the upset Slater clan reel, Jean is unable to cope and does a runner, turning her back on her loved ones. Scared for her fragile parent's state of mind, can Stacey track her mother down and give her the support she needs?
Looking ahead to the summer, will Jean's health crisis lay the groundwork for stressed Stacey to briefly leave the Square at some point later down the line?
