Already this week in the BBC1 soap, Jean's further on edge after talking to family friend Sonia Fowler about how her mum Carol coped when she was diagnosed with cancer.

After Jean's daughter Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) caught her mum chucking out a load of unhealthy food from the Slater house, Stace sensed something was wrong so she booked Jean a doctor's appointment and insisted on going with her...

Afraid Stacey would discover the truth, Jean refused to let her daughter come into the consulting room with her and sneaked off before the doctor has a chance to talk to her.

More like this

However, Jean's secret was out when family relative Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) poked about in Jean's bedroom and found her relative's appointment letter...

Jean warns Kat not to tell Stacey the truth. (Picture: BBC)

Jean is horrified at the thought of Stacey finding out about her hospital tests and swears Kat to secrecy.

But the cat's out of the bag on Thursday 28 February when Kat tells Stacey the truth and she rushes off to comfort her mum.

The Slaters fear the worst when Jean goes missing... (Picture: BBC)

However, as the family do their best to support Jean and Stacey insists her mum doesn't delay going for the tests, the pressure proves too much for Jean. So she secretly packs a bag and does a runner from Albert Square...

With Jean gone missing, and her health hanging in the balance, the Slaters can only fear the worse. Where has Jean gone and will she be okay?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.