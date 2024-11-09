Reiss plans to make sure Sonia can go free and promises to release Bianca once the case is over - and warns Bianca she should accept her fate or else.

Next week, it’s clear that Bianca’s best pal Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) - who is currently enjoying her romantic reunion with soulmate Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) - will have some questions about Bianca’s whereabouts.

Reiss has spun a story about Bianca grievously assaulting him with a candlestick without provocation and then absconding in her Taco Van - which he left abandoned at a roadside for police to find.

Patsy Palmer as an exhausted Bianca Jackson in a storage facility in EastEnders. BBC

To cover his tracks and make Bianca’s disappearance more believable it seems he’s taking another step.

On Tuesday, Kat will receive a text from ‘Bianca’ and the message will say that the fiery redhead is lying low for a while.

Will Kat be easily convinced by the message? Or will she continue to ask questions about Bianca’s disappearance?

Fans will have to wait and see when we next see Patsy Palmer as Bianca on our screens but hopefully, we won't have too long to wait!

The actress reprised her role as the iconic Jackson heroine earlier this year for two stints linked to the exit of Bianca's adopted daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty). Palmer then returned to our screens in September as Bianca pursued justice for Sonia and also reunited briefly with her father David Wicks (Michael French).

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

