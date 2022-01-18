EastEnders spoilers: Will Gray exit soap as Whitney and Kheerat plot downfall?

EastEnders favourites Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol) will plot the serial killer’s downfall next week after becoming concerned about the welfare of his wife Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

Could the game finally be up for Albert Square villain Gray Atkins?

The walls have been closing in on Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) in recent weeks after Whitney unearthed shocking evidence that Gray had murdered his previous wife Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer).

Whitney uncovered his abuse when she stumbled across his late wife Chantelle’s posts on a domestic abuse forum, and shared the information with her friend Kheerat, who’d been in love with Chantelle and had been planning to escape with her ahead of her death.

The pair worked out that Gray must have been responsible for Chantelle’s murder and then succeeded in exposing the killer’s true colours to Chelsea, who selflessly agreed to help the pair build evidence to get Gray locked behind bars.

In episodes set to air next week (from Monday 24th January 2022) viewers will see Chelsea struggle to keep up the pretence around Gray and worry about the welfare of her son, Jordan, under his roof.

When she’s prescribed anti-depressants by her GP, Gray manipulates her into not taking them so that she can breastfeed Jordan.

Worried about the hold Gray seems to have over Chelsea, Kheerat sorts out a flat for Chelsea and Jordan to move into. He also organises a pamper session at the salon in a bid to keep her safely away from Gray.

When his mission is successful, he then offers Gray and Jordan a lift to the hospital. While they’re there, Kheerat spots an opportunity to get a confession out of Gray and begins to tug at his heartstrings. He’s stunned when Gray seems about to confess his heinous crimes.

Could Gray’s reign of terror finally be about to come to an end – and could he be leaving the Square?

With EastEnders yet to disclose whether the killer will discover Whitney, Kheerat and Chelsea’s deception before the truth about his abuse is exposed, viewers will have to tune in next week to find out.

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has said that she hopes her character Whitney gets “the ultimate revenge” against Gray, who also murdered her fiancé Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

McGarty told RadioTimes.com and other press that she hopes her character takes matters into her own hands.

“Bit weird to say, but as an actress, I hope she wants the ultimate revenge and does something really unexpected and something that isn’t safe,” she said.

“But I don’t know what’s going to happen yet – really annoying and exciting at the same time!”

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.