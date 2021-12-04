EastEnders’ Shona McGarty wants “ultimate revenge” for villain Gray

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has said that she hopes her character Whitney Dean gets “the ultimate revenge” when it comes to Albert Square villain Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

The murderer moved to Walford back in 2019 and has since secretly killed his wife Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer), longtime resident Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and Whitney’s fiancé Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

McGarty, who has played Whitney on EastEnders since 2008, told RadioTimes.com and other press that she hopes her character takes matters into her own hands once she finds that her friend Gray was responsible for her fiancé’s murder.

“Bit weird to say, but as an actress, I hope she wants the ultimate revenge and does something really unexpected and something that isn’t safe,” McGarty said.

“But I don’t know what’s going to happen yet – really annoying and exciting at the same time!”

McGarty also teased that the truth comes as “a huge shock” to Whitney, who had until recently believed the Mitchells were responsible for Kush’s death.

“She would never have thought [Gray] was capable of murder. [It’s] heart-breaking as Whitney and Chantelle were so close. You just can’t imagine it, like one of those horrible documentaries you see where your next door neighbour is a murderer – it’s crazy.”

EastEnders continues on Monday (6th December) with Kim (Tameka Empson) beginning to question everyone around her and Iqra (Priya Davdra) making a goodwill gesture, while Stuart (Ricky Champ) receives some concerning news.

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.