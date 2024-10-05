EastEnders spoilers as David Wicks confronts killer Reiss Colwell - before planning exit
Something makes him want to flee yet again...
David Wicks (Michael French) will make plans to flee Walford again in next week's EastEnders, just days after he walks back into troubled daughter Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) life and confronts killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).
With Bianca struggling with her mental health while desperately trying to clear her half-sister Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) name, David arrived just as B took a drunken tumble in the Square.
It seems that David is on a mercy mission to help Bianca, and he's deeply concerned about her after they have a chat about her mental health.
David also speaks to B's best mate, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), who shares details of Bianca's alarming behaviour.
Bianca is soon trying to convince her dad that she's right about Reiss being a murderer, so David decides to talk to Reiss himself.
More like this
As the week continues, David and Bianca have some deep conversations about her mental health issues, and a reluctant Bianca finally agrees to see a doctor.
She's glad to have David's reassurance that he'll be by her side, but things soon take another turn where David is concerned.
Despite promising to be there for Bianca, David soon reverts to his typical old self when other aspects of his life become difficult.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As a result, David makes plans to leave yet again – but what exactly makes him want to abandon a vulnerable Bianca already?
We know that David will also bump into ex-lover Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in these episodes, and that he'll be shocked that she's alive and well after previously being declared dead.
With David and Cindy set to reconnect, and her partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) unimpressed by his half-brother David's presence, is this what leads him to opt for another swift departure? Or is there another catalyst?
We can't wait to see how David fares on his visit to Walford – but will he really leave Bianca feeling more alone than ever during her hour of need?
EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 7th October 2024.
Read more:
- EastEnders' Yolande has disturbing realisation in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders fans needn't worry as Chris Clenshaw leaves - the soap's in safe hands
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw to step down after 40th anniversary
- Who is Ben Wadey? Meet the new EastEnders showrunner
- As EastEnders' Chris Clenshaw exits – what's the best comeback devised by the soap boss? Vote now
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.