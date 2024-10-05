It seems that David is on a mercy mission to help Bianca, and he's deeply concerned about her after they have a chat about her mental health.

David also speaks to B's best mate, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), who shares details of Bianca's alarming behaviour.

Bianca is soon trying to convince her dad that she's right about Reiss being a murderer, so David decides to talk to Reiss himself.

More like this

David Wicks (Michael French, right, standing) confronts Reiss Colwell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, David and Bianca have some deep conversations about her mental health issues, and a reluctant Bianca finally agrees to see a doctor.

She's glad to have David's reassurance that he'll be by her side, but things soon take another turn where David is concerned.

Despite promising to be there for Bianca, David soon reverts to his typical old self when other aspects of his life become difficult.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As a result, David makes plans to leave yet again – but what exactly makes him want to abandon a vulnerable Bianca already?

We know that David will also bump into ex-lover Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in these episodes, and that he'll be shocked that she's alive and well after previously being declared dead.

Will David get a confession out of killer Reiss? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With David and Cindy set to reconnect, and her partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) unimpressed by his half-brother David's presence, is this what leads him to opt for another swift departure? Or is there another catalyst?

We can't wait to see how David fares on his visit to Walford – but will he really leave Bianca feeling more alone than ever during her hour of need?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 7th October 2024.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.