Ian walks in to find Cindy with his half-brother David. BBC

How does Cindy feel when she sees David for the first time?

"Cindy is completely thrown when she sees David for the first time – she’s really, really shocked. It knocks her off kilter because this is totally out of the blue, and she hasn’t seen him since 1996!"

What are Cindy’s abiding memories of David?

"Her abiding memories are not good! He dumped her at Waterloo station and didn’t go away with her or support her like he’d promised.

"Instead, David completely changed his mind and backed out. He was a coward! Cindy felt totally and utterly let down by him and hated him for what he did. David was one of the few people that Cindy was truly in love with, and he really hurt her."

David gets quite the shock when he spots Cindy. BBC

What advice does George give her when she’s panicking about seeing David again?

"George tells her not to be ridiculous and to get out there and face her demons.

"He reminds her that she’s a strong, courageous woman and she shouldn’t hide away from David. George points out that Cindy deserves an explanation from David and that she should go and face him and ask him what he’s doing here. George spurs her on to speak to David."

Tell us about the moment she and David come face-to-face.

"When they finally come face-to-face, Cindy approaches him, and David thinks he’s seen a ghost! He’s as shocked as she is to see her.

"They both kind of look at each other and go, ‘OMG!’ It has been 27 years since they’ve seen each other, and Cindy is the last person that David expected to see in the Square. But he does have a bit of a smile on his face when the shock wears off…"

David and Cindy get reacquainted. BBC

What was it about David that Cindy was so attracted to back in the day?

"They were so exciting together back in the day and had an amazing chemistry. Everyone loved to watch them because they were both as dangerous as each other.

"When they got together in the '90s, they were two lonely people who craved a bit of danger, but that’s probably why they were doomed."

Do you think David's arrival is going to ruffle feathers in Ian and Cindy’s relationship?

"Cindy does want to settle down and stop this madness that’s going on in her life, and she feels that if she settles down with Ian, she might have the security she’s always longed for.

"Ian is like a security blanket for her, but who knows how long that’s going to last because Cindy loves danger and adventure, all the things that David Wicks brings."

Will David Wicks (Michael French, left) come between Ian (Adam Woodyatt, centre) and Cindy again? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Did you have fun working with Michael French again?

"I loved working with Michael again - he’s such a good actor and is wickedly funny. He’s always on it and loves experimenting with the scenes.

"We had some very intense stuff to do together, and I enjoyed it all. It was really great to work together again."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

