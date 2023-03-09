Jack and his police colleague Callum Highway (Tony Clay) are currently investigating Ravi for criminal activity, with Jack oblivious to the fact that wife Denise has had several passionate encounters with Ravi in recent weeks.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was blackmailed by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in tonight's EastEnders (9th March), as he threatened to reveal their secret to her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

While Denise met Ravi at a hotel, she ultimately chose not to sleep with him - but this week, trainee detective Callum spotted her on the CCTV while trailing the footage for Ravi. Callum failed to mention this to Jack, but having seen Denise and Ravi in a heated exchange back in the Square, he was stressed over what to do for the best.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But, after telling husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that he was in a tricky situation (but leaving out the details), Ben's support helped Callum decide what to do next. So he headed to the salon to tell Denise she might want to stay away from that particular hotel in future!

Rattled, Denise ran after Callum, who explained that Ravi was being watched and he had spotted her on the CCTV too. Denise denied that anything was going on between her and Ravi, but Callum warned her to steer clear of the other man, adding that if she appeared on the footage again he would be telling Jack.

This led Denise to seek out Ravi at Walford East, where she revealed that he was being trailed by the police. He thanked her for the tip-off, but Denise pointed out that wasn't why she was there. She then insisted that Jack must never find out about their almost-fling.

More like this

Diane Parish as Denise Fox and Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC

But later, as Ravi phoned a criminal associate about the police interference and promised all was in hand, he spotted a delivery man with pizza for Denise and her stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), and took it before knocking on her door.

Ravi ordered Denise to get him the information he needed, or he would tell Jack everything. Will Denise comply to his threats to save her marriage?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.