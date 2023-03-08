The Sun reports that the long-running soap will be getting a new backlot stage alongside further locations, adding that bosses hope to add at least three more sets to the lot which housed the original Albert Square.

The BBC is said to be updating the set of EastEnders , with new development plans for filming locations on the way.

This includes a warehouse set, a parade of shops and some houses, as well as an area for nine shipping containers and a revamp for the park. Railings from the old set are to be used for the fencing, and the allotments are also to be expanded.

A source told the publication: "Bosses don’t want the old set to go to waste when there’s so much that can be done with it for Walford. It’s going to open up the soap’s world even more for more drama and more high-stakes storylines.

"Coronation Street and Emmerdale both have huge sets and expansions and with this there’s no danger EastEnders will be left behind."

The Sun added that BBC bosses have assured the local community that the land will not be sold off. £87 million was spent on the new EastEnders set, which made its on-air debut in spring last year. The investment in Elstree Studios at the BBC has allowed for higher definition in filming, as well as giving the show the opportunity to broaden its space on-screen.

A BBC spokesperson explained: "These plans are part of the continued redevelopment of the Elstree site and sit within the existing budget as set out in 2018."

RadioTimes.com understands that the planning application is in reference to fixtures and fittings to be added to the previous Albert Square lot, in order to make full use of the area and make way for further filming locations.

This will lessen the need for cast and crew to venture off site when shooting big storylines, in turn helping the writers and production team to structure episodes.

