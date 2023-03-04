The BBC soap teased a huge storyline in February with a flash-forward scene to Christmas 2023 where six of Walford’s matriarchs – Denise (Diane Parish), Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), Linda (Kellie Bright), Sharon (Letitia Dean), Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) – stood in the Queen Vic next to a dead body .

Now, with 10 months to go until Christmas, EastEnders fans face a long wait to find out what happened, who is dead and who is behind the murder – but, of course, that hasn’t stopped fans speculating.

While various fan theories have centred around the six women's potential motives for murder, a new theory has emerged suggesting the matriarchs are actually just covering up the crime for someone else, with some fans speculating that Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) will end up killing his dad Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) to protect his mother, Suki.

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders.

Viewers know that Suki is currently trapped in an abusive relationship with manipulative Nish, who recently left prison and moved back into the family home, forcing Suki into a marriage blessing ceremony.

While Nish is currently unaware that Suki is secretly in love with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), viewers think Vinny will end up killing Nish at Christmas as the love triangle takes a dramatic turn.

On the new theory, one viewer tweeted: "Prediction: Because Ash is going and she can’t be Nish’s potential killer anymore. It should be Vinny! He’ll begin to (hopefully) realise his mistake in letting Nish live on the square and possibly kill him to protect Suki."

Another fan added: "All that a few weeks ago from Suki about needing to keep Vinny safe? I feel Vinny will eventually take Nish out & Suki will do something major to avoid another kid going to prison. Also cause Vinny was the original one meant to go to prison. I feel it! #EastEnders."

Suki actress Sopal previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that she wants her character to be the Christmas killer.

“I would like it to be Suki because I think it adds an extra dangerous element to her but who knows?" she said.

She added: "In terms of who meets their fate, it could literally be anyone. I think it could be Keanu, it could be Rocky, it could be Nish, it could be somebody who hasn’t been in the show for a long time, it could be somebody new who comes in. And I think maybe all of the women might be involved."

