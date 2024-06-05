This delay will only affect the schedule on Wednesday 5th June, with the soap returning to its usual time slot of 7:30pm on Thursday 6th June.

The delay is caused by an extra long D-Day Special of The One Show, marking 80 years since the Normandy Landings. The special will be dedicated to telling the stories of D-Day veterans, with Vernon Kay and Al Murray in Normandy, Dan Snow in Portsmouth and Matt Allwright at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The official synopsis for tonight's episode of EastEnders reads: "Junior gets a tempting offer, Suki pleads her case, and Bianca makes a new enemy."

This week has, so far, seen the storyline surrounding George Knight and Cindy Beale take a surprising turn, with Tuesday's episode (spoiler warning!) seeing Cindy, rejected by George, spending a passionate night with son Junior.

Cindy star Michelle Collins previously teased that fans will see the "bad" side of her character in future, after some fans had complained she had been too nice since her return to the square.

Speaking on The One Show, she said: "I'm still very much in EastEnders and she's [Cindy's] still very much... she's kind of gonna get badder.

"I was just trying to think of a word that I can say because a lot of people have said Cindy is too nice."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.