Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? When is the next episode on TV?

Fans of EastEnders might be disappointed when they look at the TV schedules tonight, with no episode of the soap set to appear in its usual Friday evening slot.

Advertisement

A trip to Albert Square has long been a staple of the Friday viewing schedule – read on to find out why there’s no new episode tonight.

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight?

Normally a new EastEnders episode airs every Friday night at 8:35pm, but that’s not the case this week, and the reason is fairly straightforward: Comic Relief.

The biannual charity fundraising extravaganza airs on BBC One from 7pm tonight, with coverage continuing until 10pm, meaning that programmes that would usually air between those times are all absent from the schedule.

This year’s event is hosted by Lenny Henry, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant and will see a variety fo famous faces take part in a range of fun skits and sketches, including Michael Sheen, Anna Friel and Keira Knightley in “the greatest disaster movie never made” and the hosts of Top Gear facing interrogation by their most savage critics to date.

Of course, despite the lack of episode tonight, fans of EastEnders have still been treated to the usual number of instalments this week, thanks to a double bill which aired on Tuesday 16th March.

Word on The Street(s) and gossip from The Square We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our soaps newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the next episode on TV?

Fortunately, the disruption to the schedule is only a very temporary one and EastEnders will continue in its usual broadcast pattern next week, with episodes airing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday.

The episode on Monday 22nd March will see Mick and Linda are finally get back behind the bar at the Vic – although they soon get a call from DI Pine to inform them that Katy has been arrested.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Stacey gets bad news from her solicitor, Kheerat and Suki are unhappy when Vinny gives a statement to the police, and Tiffany accidentally overcharges a customer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.