Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? When is the next episode on TV?
There's no new episode of the soap on the TV schedule tonight.
Published:
Fans of EastEnders might be disappointed when they look at the TV schedules tonight, with no episode of the soap set to appear in its usual Friday evening slot.
A trip to Albert Square has long been a staple of the Friday viewing schedule – read on to find out why there’s no new episode tonight.
Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight?
Normally a new EastEnders episode airs every Friday night at 8:35pm, but that’s not the case this week, and the reason is fairly straightforward: Comic Relief.
The biannual charity fundraising extravaganza airs on BBC One from 7pm tonight, with coverage continuing until 10pm, meaning that programmes that would usually air between those times are all absent from the schedule.
This year’s event is hosted by Lenny Henry, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant and will see a variety fo famous faces take part in a range of fun skits and sketches, including Michael Sheen, Anna Friel and Keira Knightley in “the greatest disaster movie never made” and the hosts of Top Gear facing interrogation by their most savage critics to date.
Of course, despite the lack of episode tonight, fans of EastEnders have still been treated to the usual number of instalments this week, thanks to a double bill which aired on Tuesday 16th March.
When is the next episode on TV?
Fortunately, the disruption to the schedule is only a very temporary one and EastEnders will continue in its usual broadcast pattern next week, with episodes airing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday.
The episode on Monday 22nd March will see Mick and Linda are finally get back behind the bar at the Vic – although they soon get a call from DI Pine to inform them that Katy has been arrested.
Meanwhile, Stacey gets bad news from her solicitor, Kheerat and Suki are unhappy when Vinny gives a statement to the police, and Tiffany accidentally overcharges a customer.