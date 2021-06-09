What channel is France v Germany Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

France and Germany were drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ for this summer’s European Championship and meeting as they do in their first fixture of the tournament is far from ideal for both sides.

France won the World Cup three years ago and appear to be a good shout to add another European title to their hoard this summer, while Germany are eyeing their fourth triumph in this competition.

Tuesday’s showdown is the last of the opening Euro 2020 fixtures this summer and couldn’t be more tantalising. France beat Germany 2-0 at the Euros five years ago on their run to the final, while it was the Germans who edged their neighbours 1-0 two years previous as they went on to win the World Cup.

With Portugal and Hungary still to come for both sides in Group F, winning this encounter is not an absolute must. And the two managers would probably take a draw before kick off.

But with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner on the pitch it’s unlikely to remain even for long.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Germany on TV and online.

When is France v Germany on TV?

France v Germany will take place on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

France v Germany will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is France v Germany on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 1 from 7:10pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream France v Germany online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

France v Germany team news

France: Didier Deschamps is likely to play a 4-3-3 formation with Karim Benzema leading the line and Mbappe and Griezmann either side of the striker.

Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe could sit in central defence, although Kurt Zouma is pushing for a start. N’Golo Kante will almost certainly play in midfield, alongside Paul Pogba and potentially Moussa Sissoko.

Germany: Joachim Low could opt for a three-man defensive line here with wing-backs that provide cover when required. Thomas Muller should start up front but will need support from Germany’s playmakers.

Ilkay Gundogan, Havertz and Serge Gnabry will be tasked with carrying the ball forward but also doing the backtracking to help block this mesmerising French side.

Our prediction: France v Germany

Germany usually impress at international tournaments but France look to be perfectly placed to win the Euros this summer – starting with a victory over their neighbours.

Mbappe could well steal the headlines here but the midfield of Pogba, Kante and Sissoko is where France will win this game. Kante in particular is Les Bleus’ most important player as he covers ground when not in possession and is always there to break up opposition moves.

Granted, Germany have the likes of Havertz and Werner to call upon but individual brilliance may not be enough. Deschamps should get his Euros campaign off to a winning start.

Our prediction: France 2-1 Germany (10/1 at bet365)

