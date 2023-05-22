Lola's time on EastEnders is drawing to a close, with the character set to say her goodbyes to her loved ones in heartbreaking scenes.

This article contains discussion of terminal illness and brain tumours which some readers may find upsetting.

The hairdresser played by Danielle Harold is dying after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, with the BBC One soap airing her final scenes the week commencing on Monday 29th May.

As Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and more rally around her in sad scenes, there is one notable absentee: Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Lexi's father has been struggling to accept Lola's prognosis and jetted off to the US on a mystery quest, leaving Jay and Billy (Perry Fenwick) angered and Callum (Tony Clay) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) frustrated.

When no one manages to get through to Ben, Phil (Steve McFadden) takes matters into his own hands and gears up to cross the pond to bring him back before Lola passes away – but before Phil can jump on a plane, Ben calls Callum, who doesn't reveal Lola may die any minute now.

As Ben announces he's coming back right away, unaware of how much Lola's health has deteriorated, will he make it back to see her one last time?

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

