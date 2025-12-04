Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7:30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders aired the dramatic return of Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) in the cliffhanger end to Thursday's episode (4th December 2025).

The BBC One soap had already announced the return of Medcalf for a short stint this festive season, while they later revealed the character would be facing a breast cancer diagnosis in upcoming scenes.

However, another big facet to Sam's comeback will be her reunion with a former partner in crime, Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

Fans have seen - to some frustration - Zoe panic over a mystery tormentor sending chilling messages and scaring her in recent weeks, but the true culprit remains a mystery.

Following another outburst in the Queen Vic and pushing the Slaters, punters, and viewers at home to their limit, Zoe was asked to move out by her heartbroken mother, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Kim Medcalf returns as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A newly homeless Zoe sought comfort and a home with her former flame, Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), who viewers are now aware has been hit with a restraining order by his estranged wife, Sophie, and this is the real reason he's back in Walford.

However, after Anthony exposed his thieving and blackmail crimes, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) revealed Anthony's secret to a shocked Zoe.

Following this, Zoe continued to confide in her new friend Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa), who had sought her help with babysitting.

As the pair walked through Albert Square at night, a high-heeled figure walked through the Square gardens by the lit Christmas tree, and the camera slowly panned to show Sam Mitchell watching over the scene of Zoe and Lauren.

The moment two decades in the making - Sam and Zoe come face-to-face next week. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Is Sam secretly Zoe's tormentor?

Next week, the pair will come face to face, and Zoe is quick to accuse Sam of wanting to settle old scores, but fans will have to wait and see if she is guilty of any misdeeds.

Elsewhere today, in the aftermath of his betrayal of Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) being exposed, Howie made one last-ditch effort to save his place in the Trueman-Fox clan, but remained an outcast and an upset Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) called time on their engagement and relationship, making clear that his son Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) could stay in his home but Howie had to go.

Is there any going back for Kim and Howie?



