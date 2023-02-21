Just last night, Keanu and Sharon were getting steamy in the toilets of The Queen Vic, but Sharon was fuming when she learned that Keanu had a fling with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) some time ago in Spain. Sharon promptly dumped him, before enjoying a night of drinking with five other local ladies, which led to a shocking twist.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was seen in a passionate clinch with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) at the end of tonight's EastEnders (21st February), just as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) left him a loving message.

You can read more about the Christmas bombshell here; but, back in the present, Sharon woke up in the pub, having slept there alongside Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Sober landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) greeted the trio with a bright smile, but Sharon was stewing over the news that her best mate was considering taking Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) offer for The Vic over hers.

Sharon vowed to better Nish's offer by finding an investor for the gym, and made Linda promise to drop Nish as soon as she came good with the funds. When Sharon confronted Nish over backing out of buying into the gym, he referenced his recent deal with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), giving her an idea.

After giving Keanu short shrift when he tried to make amends, Sharon headed to see Phil, where they chatted over her dilemma. But she managed to subtly convince him to invest in her business when she hinted that he looked like he was winding down for retirement.

Phil's fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was concerned that there was more pleasure than business in mind, but after a word with Sharon, she agreed to toast to a joint venture between the three of them. But back at The Vic, Kat clocked that Sharon was still thinking about Keanu, and she urged her to do something about it.

Meanwhile, Keanu was working as a doorman at Peggy's, where Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) paid him to strip for her 'Kimfluencer' stream. Sam insisted he kept his clothes on in future - but she couldn't resist a cheeky nod to their past fling.

At home, Sharon left a heartfelt voicemail for Keanu, apologising for overreacting and asking if they could start again. But outside the club, Keanu was kissing Chelsea. Will Sharon find out about his betrayal?

