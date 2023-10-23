Ben kicked Jay out of the flat, and as the BBC soap continued, Lexi told grandfather Billy that no one was telling her anything, just like when mum Lola was ill. Ben and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) approached them, but Lexi remained unhappy, even as Ben assured her that no one was unwell this time.

Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell, Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce, Tony Clay as Callum Highway and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Billy asked about Jay, Ben simply told him to speak to the man himself. Billy was shocked to find that Jay had slept at the car lot, and angry to hear that he had been taking drugs – and not for the first time in his life, as Jay previously took cocaine several years ago.

Billy urged Jay to join him at The Vic for a family meeting, and Jay failed to confess his fling as Billy fumed that Ben and Callum had turned their backs on Jay. At the pub, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) left to pick up Lexi, while Callum told Jay that he had asked Ben not to expose Jay's liaison.

But when Ben clocked a concerned Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) touching Jay's arm in support, he got the wrong end of the stick and loudly accused Jay of trying to seduce Gina. Ben angrily confronted Jay, and as the row continued, Billy learned the extent of Jay's self-destructive behaviour.

But when Honey arrived with Lexi just as Ben was telling everyone that Jay had "had sex with a prostitute", the family were horrified. Jay tried to speak to Lexi, insisting that he was her dad; but Billy pushed him outside and sent him on his way. Is there any way back for Jay and the Mitchells?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

