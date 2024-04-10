With Eddie on trial for murdering George's birth father, Henry Kofi Asare, Gloria finally did the right thing when she urged George to give evidence against Eddie. But during a showdown, Eddie issued a dark threat against Gloria which made George think twice about testifying.

Worried sick about Gloria, George told fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) what had happened, and they insisted that Eddie was a scared little man who knew he was heading to prison for life.

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC

George eventually agreed to take the stand, where he was brutally interrogated by barrister Warren Finn (played by Emmerdale star Neil Roberts), who challenged George for his U-turn after initially planning to speak up for Eddie.

Having just recounted his teenage memories of Eddie's attack on Henry, George stood firm and confirmed he had been manipulated but was now telling the truth.

The barrister continued to try to paint racist Eddie in a favourable light, but George pointed out that however Eddie appeared to outsiders, he still had hatred in his heart, adding that the colour of Henry's skin may have been the difference between him being beaten, and beaten to death.

Elizabeth Counsell as Gloria Knight in EastEnders BBC

When the barrister suggested that George had concocted the whole story to make up for the fact that he was unwanted by his birth parents, Gloria protested this statement from the gallery.

George was left troubled by the barrister's insinuations, but he was praised by daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) and Gloria also expressed her pride in him. Anna urged her dad to go and speak to Gloria properly as she left, but when George left the room, he found Gloria unconscious on the ground.

Anna called an ambulance, while George shouted for help. Will Gloria be OK?

If you have been affected by the issues in this article surrounding racism and hate crime, please visit the website Stop Hate UK for independent and confidential support to people affected by hate crime, including confidential hate crime reporting services in various parts of the UK. For more support, see BBC Action Line.

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

