EastEnders fans say show should stop killing off characters

But, is the soap killing off too many characters? Yes, according to an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

There have been some pretty epic deaths on EastEnders. Some felt earned, others broke viewers' hearts.

Out of the total voters, 71.5 per cent thought EastEnders should stop killing off characters, feeling that it was unnecessary.

Only 28.5 per cent thought the soap shouldn't stop killing off its characters, saying that the plot needed it.

"They should kill off the right characters in a way that reflects real life because that's ultimately what soaps are. Storylines like terminal illnesses or accidents. Seeing portrayals of grief can help certain people who watch it," one fan tweeted.

Another added : "There should be deaths but they kill the wrong characters. Chantelle comes across as a necessary one or Daniel in his cancer plot but the likes of R&R or Denny were completely wasted and their voids haven’t been filled."

EastEnders' Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell were controversially killed off BBC

Other fans, on the other hand, thought that the soap had gone too far and that it was "short sighted" to get rid of so many beloved Walford faces.

"Far too many characters are killed off!" they said. "It’s so short sighed and you’d have thought after the disasters of killing off Pat, Ronnie, Roxi that EE would learn!"

With rumours running wild that Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will be the latest EastEnder to meet a gristly end, it looks like the soap will continue on its killing spree.

