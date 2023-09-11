Unfortunately, his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) was forced to interrupt Ben, when Emma turned up out of the blue at the flat. As Emma refused to speak to Callum, she was waiting for Ben to arrive, and Ben let rip as he told her she had a nerve showing up and pretending to care.

Ben reminded Emma that her late daughter Lola (Danielle Harold) is dead, and Emma explained that she had actually turned up at the funeral. But Ben shouted for Emma to leave, and she rushed away. However, Callum urged Ben to speak to Emma rationally, and Ben relented, though he was reluctant.

Emma gently explained that she understood how Ben felt, but Ben responded by telling Emma that she had broken Lola's heart.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added that Lexi was wearing Lola's hoodie every night, and had accidentally called Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) 'Mum' and it had broken her.

Ben insisted that he, Callum and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) were all Lexi needed, and said that if Emma cared, she would walk away.

But Emma told Ben she would be sticking around, and hoped to be able to come to an arrangement for Lexi's sake. Will Ben change his mind after his outburst?

Anyone affected by an eating disorder can find help and support by visiting Beat, or calling the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.