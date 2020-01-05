David’s 2020 continues to be as grim as it gets thanks to his bedside vigil by Shona’s side at the hospital. Having already lost one wife in tragic circumstances, David is understandably fearful that history is about to repeat itself, especially when the medics reveal that they want to remove her breathing tube. But surely the writers wouldn’t be so cruel as to leave David a widow twice over?

Finally, we have Gemma and Ches’s deal with Frescho going awry when they realise that the marketing gurus want to replace them with ‘model’ parents. And things get even worse when Ches’s boss Dev forces him to choose between the supermarket chain and the Alahan empire…