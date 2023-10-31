Bully Mason (Luca Toolan) makes life hell for Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is concerned for friend Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney).

If you're wondering where these storylines are heading beyond next week, you can read our brand new Winter preview, where Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased what to expect for all the below characters in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

But for now, read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 6th - 10th November 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Paul learns he has 6 to 12 months to live

Paul is given heartbreaking news. ITV

Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) advises Paul to be brutally honest about his disability on his Personal Independence Payment assessment, or he'll lose out. Later in the week, Paul confirms that he's applied for PIP, but it will take 11 weeks to come through.

Meanwhile, Paul's new husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is summoned to a meeting with the Bishop, who lifts Billy's suspension and reveals he can return to work. Paul confides in David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) about how he tried to seduce Billy, but Billy made out he was too tired.

David urges Paul to talk to Billy, but as Paul tells his speech therapist about his recent coughing fits, Bernie clocks her concern as she insists they see the MND nurse.

Billy's good mood over his job doesn't last long when Bernie calls from the hospital. The MND nurse breaks the news that Paul only has 6 to 12 months left to live. How will Paul and his loved ones cope with such upsetting news?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

2. More drama for Bernie and Gemma

Bernie sets herself up for arrest. ITV

Ahead of the distressing news about Paul, Bernie is horrified over how long he must wait for his PIP to come through, as she wonders how he'll cope for money until then. Bernie meets with Big Garth and asks him to flog the rest of their gear at a knockdown price, as she desperately needs money.

Later, Big Garth hands Bernie a wad of cash, but unbeknown to them a police officer takes photos. As Bernie heads home, she's arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, but is released in time to be with Paul, telling Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) that the police will have to wait. Will Bernie be going to prison?

Gemma, meanwhile, agrees to keep stepson Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) off school when he complains of a headache, although her husband Chesney (Sam Aston) is disbelieving of his son. Gemma worries it could be a sign of something more serious and takes Joseph to A&E, but the next day, Ches tells his wife that, headache or not, Joseph is going to school.

But Ches is furious to find that Gemma has ignored him, and when Joseph says his head still hurts, Gemma leaves the quads with Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) and takes Joseph back to A&E. As Bernie confides in Abi about feeling like a terrible mum to Paul, is Gemma right to be so worried about Joseph?

3. Carla makes her choice between Peter and the factory

Things are frosty between the couple. ITV

Carla arrives home from a fruitless business trip to Spain, and things are still frosty with Peter. Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) feels guilty that her late killer uncle, Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) ruined Underworld's reputation.

But when Carla discovers Sarah has given Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) his job back, Sarah sticks to her guns and defends Michael. Michael reveals he's working on new designs, but Carla is dismissive. But she soon orders him to fetch his portfolio for a meeting with a potential new client.

Carla is distracted from work when father-in-law Ken Barlow (William Roache) confides that he's worried Peter is drinking again, and they search the flat. Carla finds some whisky she bought is missing, but her mind turns back to the factory as she and Sarah realise they can't pay their staff unless they can get cash in delivery of an urgent new order.

Carla fibs to the workers that the stolen money has been traced and they'll be paid by the end of the day, wanting them to crack on with the order. But everyone downs tools when Carla's lie is uncovered.

As Peter assures Carla he can go to his AA meeting alone as she's needed at work, Carla feels guilty and rushes home to tell him he's more important and she'll join him for his meeting. Peter is touched, but what's next for Underworld?

4. Ryan tries to move on from Daisy

Ryan tells Carla and Peter about Crystal. ITV

As Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) witters on about their house move, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) tries to appear enthusiastic after her fling with Ryan.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) urges Daisy to think very carefully about what she wants before signing anything, while Ryan's thoughts are elsewhere and he's chuffed to listen to a message from Crystal.

Crystal apologises, praises his live stream and suggests they go for a drink. Carla is sceptical about Crystal, but Peter is pleased if it means Ryan will leave Daniel and Daisy alone. Is Ryan ready to move on?

5. Mason torments Dylan

Mason bullies Dylan. ITV

When George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) comments that the boarded up Rovers is an eyesore, Dylan has an idea, and he, Mason, Leyla and Conch break into the pub and plan a party. Mason bets Conch £20 that Dylan will cop off with Leyla, and Dylan is embarrassed.

As the group drink, Dylan and Leyla kiss and she suggests they go upstairs, just as George and Dylan's dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) hear music coming from the pub. Dylan refuses to give Mason £20 for the bet, so Mason picks up Dylan's newspapers from his Kabin job, dumping them in a puddle.

Dylan claims he doesn't feel well and convinces Sean to let him take the day off school, but when Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) calls about the soggy papers, Sean is fuming. Will he learn the truth behind Dylan's behaviour?

6. Summer worries for Amy

Amy and Summer talk to a girl at the counselling drop in session in Coronation Street. ITV

Summer helps Amy at the drop-in she's organised for the counselling charity, and a girl calls in, with Summer handing her a flyer. While they're distracted, the girl leaves, and Amy is cross with herself, wishing she had offered her some help.

But Summer is worried about Amy after all she's been through after being raped by Aaron Sandford (James Craven). Does Amy need more support?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

