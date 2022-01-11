6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tim collapses as Sally learns the truth

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) discovers what Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) has been hiding when he collapses and is rushed to hospital – will he die?

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) panics when Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) gets closer to the truth about her cover-up, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) vandalises the school in protest and there’s drama in the aftermath of Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) going missing.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 17th – 21st January 2022.

Tim collapses as Sally learns the truth

The lack of interest from Tim in the bedroom department has Sally convinced he’s playing away, seeing as he usually can’t keep his hands off her. Even that butler in the buff role play outfit didn’t light his fire, but the truth is much more serious as viewers know.

Sal’s suspicions are fuelled by Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) observing how much time Tim and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) are spending together, and Mrs M puts a tracker on his phone hoping to catch him in the act. Eventually she confronts the pair but as Tim prepares to come clean about his health he collapses and is rushed to hospital. Sally finally learns her husband needs a triple heart bypass and could drop dead any moment, how will she feel about being kept in the dark?

Craig digs for clues on Ted

Faye is fearful when Craig vows to find the original owner of the wooden crutch that was found in the flat, who we know is Ted Spear, the dead pensioner Ms Windass and Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) ran over and who subsequently died.

The deceased’s initials are on the crutch but initial investigations lead Craig to think ‘THS’ could stand for ‘Trafford Health Services’. Copper Craigy does online digging to contact the medical organisation as he explores his line of enquiry, while Emma and Faye squirm their killer cover-up is at risk of being exposed. Will Craig’s curiosity connect the crutch to the case of the old man found dead in his armchair?

Amy’s sex pest protest

Angry Amy stands up for Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) after the upsetting upskirt picture went viral, and when she learns other pupils at Weatherfield High have been victims of similar harassment and nothing has been done she graffitis ‘stop protecting sex offenders’ on the school wall.

When Ms Barlow is suspended for vandalism her supportive pals bring the wave of upskirting to the oblivious headteacher’s attention and she’s suitably appalled. Summer joins Amy in a protest to force the school into reviewing their policy on punishing pervs, but when Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) secretly tips off the Gazette will the demonstration get out of hand and backfire on the teens?

Bernie and Dev seal the deal?

After numerous romantic false starts, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) reckons her and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) are finally an official item after he shows touching support in the wake of Joseph’s disappearance, including a generous donation to the appeal to find him. However, following a passionate kiss in the corner shop Bern is burnt when Dev denies they are a couple to a reporter doing a story about the runaway.

Dev tries to make amends by calling round at No.5 to a reaction that is at best mixed, and at worse downright hostile. A rowdy row breaks out and the electricity goes off – just as a social worker arrives to investigate the family in light of one of their brood doing a runner. Will this scene of chaos reflect badly on the clan?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) remains resolute she wants nothing to do with Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), even it means putting herself and Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) under pressure to keep Speed Daal going without them. Zee finds Stu struggling to cope alone in a busy kitchen and pitches in, angering his aggrieved gran who insists her grandkids are still dead to her after their recent betrayal. Have the Nazirs been torn apart forever?

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is embarrassed when she and toy boy Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) are caught in flagrante in the Rovers’ backroom (not a euphemism). The landlady is given a stark reminder of the age gap in her new romance when she meets Leo’s hip and trendy young housemates, then panics when he says he wants her to meet his parents. They’re probably younger than she is.