Coronation Street’s Seb and Nina are victims of a hate crime – will they both survive?

Coronation Street aired a harrowing double-bill this evening, which saw Seb Franklin (played by Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) attacked.

Seb and Nina, who recently started dating, were out walking when Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) and their gang turned on the pair.

Kelly was egged on by the lads she was with to slap goth Nina, who was encouraging the schoolgirl to go home, but the violence didn’t stop there.

Nina, who seemed heartbreakingly well-versed in name-calling and abuse, set about leaving the scene with Seb, unaware they were being followed by Kelly, Corey and the gang.

Tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street ended with Seb on the floor being beaten up by the tearaway teens, but the horror didn’t stop there.

In the second instalment, poor Seb and Nina were seen fighting for their lives in hospital, while their loved ones, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) and Roy Cropper (David Neilson) gathered around them and hoped for the best.

Both Seb and Nina were in a bad way, and tonight’s Coronation Street ended with the former’s hospital machines alerting to a medical issue.

Will they both pull through?

Speaking about the aftermath of the dreadful attack, Nina actress Mollie told press including RadioTimes.com: “We’ve been able to watch Nina grow and get to know her character. People like her because she is who she is, she stands up for herself and those around her.

“I think it’s so powerful to see such a strong character and what it does to her identity. I think that’s a powerful message and shows how much this can impact somebody. The thing about Corrie is that it feels so real. It’s awful, but [this storyline] does show the effects [of abuse], definitely.”

The ITV soap has been working with Sylvia Lancaster from the Sophie Lancaster Foundation on this harrowing storyline.

Sylvia’s daughter Sophie was attacked and subsequently died from her injuries for dressing alternatively in 2007.

The mum has since been fighting to educate people about tolerance in the face of difference.

Speaking about working with Coronation Street for the powerful and important storyline, Sylvia told press including RadioTimes.com: “All of us at the foundation were so thrilled to bits and the experience has been very professional, very well looked after, and obviously we understand that Coronation Street as a soap are very sensitive to issues so we knew that Coronation Street would do a good job.”