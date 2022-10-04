For months, Tim has been confiding in his friend and neighbour, Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw), for advice surrounding his love life with his wife, Sally.

There's an awkward Coronation Street storyline on the horizon for Sally Metcalfe (played by Sally Dynevor) when she discovers her partner, Tim (Joe Duttine), has been telling a few porkies.

The pair went on shopping trips together to buy Sally an anniversary present, and it all seemed very platonic - until Tim potentially crossed the line and gifted Aggie a beautiful necklace as a thank you for all her help.

But in episodes set to air next week, the tables turn, and Aggie asks Tim to lend her his ear.

It all starts when Michael and Ed wonder how long they can expect Dee-Dee to stick around at No.3.

Upset, Dee-Dee packs up and leaves, causing tension between Aggie and her husband, Ed.

Aggie turns to her pal, Tim, who offers her some sound advice - something Aggie is grateful for when Dee-Dee decides to quit her job in Los Angeles and stick around in Weatherfield.

Still feeling uneasy about the necklace, Aggie tells Ed it's old - and asks Tim to keep their secret safe.

Later in the week, Sally takes part in a disco aerobics workout, and delighted to see his wife having fun, Tim joins in, before the pair share a passionate smooch, which leads to the bedroom for the first time in months.

Feeling full of love, Tim and Sally head to the Bistro for a meal, and they join Ed and Aggie for dinner.

Things turn awkward when Sally can't help but admire Aggie's necklace, completely unaware Tim bought it for her.

And if it wasn't tense enough, Tim texts Aggie to explain why he and Sally are so flirty - but he accidentally texts Sally!

What will Sally say when she discovers the deception? And are Tim and Aggie actually drawing closer together?

