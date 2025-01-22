The vulnerable character killed her abuser, Joel Deering (Calum Lill), last year when he was strangling her boyfriend, Max Turner (Paddy Bever), but her trial has seen the prosecution paint her in an unfair and evil light.

Lauren sat by poorly baby son Frankie's hospital cot, anxiously hoping that she wouldn't be torn away from him.

Hearing that the jury couldn't agree on a verdict, Lauren confided in Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), who relayed that the defence barrister had delivered a very powerful closing statement that could swing in Lauren's favour.

Although Lauren didn't want to return to court when news of a decision came in, Dee-Dee urged her to face it - and she was soon found 'not guilty' as she cried in relief.

Max was thrilled, and joined Lauren back at the hospital. The only remaining hurdle was Joel's parents, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle), who were planning to fight for custody of grandson Frankie.

Gus barged into Frankie's room and made sneering comments at Lauren as he picked up the little boy, but Lauren bravely fought back, telling Gus that she wouldn't let another man walk all over her.

She insisted that Gus's parenting, and that of her own father, who brought her up to hate, had caused all this - but Lauren had changed, and Gus would have to kill her before she would allow him to take Frankie from her.

Lauren took her son back, and Max was in awe as she sent Gus on his way.

Lauren was overjoyed as she looked to a brighter future, but has she ensured that Joel's interfering parents will stay out of her life?

