Coronation Street airs outcome of Lauren Bolton's murder trial in ITVX episode
*Warning: Major spoilers for Wednesday 22nd January's episode available on ITVX.*
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's Coronation Street episode (22nd January 2025), currently available to stream on ITVX.*
Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) fate was finally revealed in court in the latest edition of Coronation Street.
The vulnerable character killed her abuser, Joel Deering (Calum Lill), last year when he was strangling her boyfriend, Max Turner (Paddy Bever), but her trial has seen the prosecution paint her in an unfair and evil light.
Lauren sat by poorly baby son Frankie's hospital cot, anxiously hoping that she wouldn't be torn away from him.
Hearing that the jury couldn't agree on a verdict, Lauren confided in Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), who relayed that the defence barrister had delivered a very powerful closing statement that could swing in Lauren's favour.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Although Lauren didn't want to return to court when news of a decision came in, Dee-Dee urged her to face it - and she was soon found 'not guilty' as she cried in relief.
Max was thrilled, and joined Lauren back at the hospital. The only remaining hurdle was Joel's parents, Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle), who were planning to fight for custody of grandson Frankie.
Gus barged into Frankie's room and made sneering comments at Lauren as he picked up the little boy, but Lauren bravely fought back, telling Gus that she wouldn't let another man walk all over her.
She insisted that Gus's parenting, and that of her own father, who brought her up to hate, had caused all this - but Lauren had changed, and Gus would have to kill her before she would allow him to take Frankie from her.
Lauren took her son back, and Max was in awe as she sent Gus on his way.
Lauren was overjoyed as she looked to a brighter future, but has she ensured that Joel's interfering parents will stay out of her life?
Read more:
- Coronation Street's Lauren Bolton makes court blunder amid trial discovery in ITVX edition
- 8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025 – from Jenny Connor to Todd Grimshaw
- Coronation Street casts ex-Hollyoaks star for Lauren prison scenes
- Coronation Street's Leanne declares war after Toyah betrayal
- Coronation Street airs major baby decision in ITVX episode
- Coronation Street spoilers as villain Rob Donovan set for steamy prison affair storyline
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.