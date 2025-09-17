*Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday 17th September's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*

Ad

The fallout of Becky Swain's (Amy Cudden) shocking return from the dead leads to emotional scenes in Wednesday's (17th September 2025) Coronation Street.

Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) is still reeling over Becky's arrival, and the revelation that she has been in witness protection from a dangerous gang.

Carla Connor (Alison King), Lisa's fiancée, is clearly rattled but wants to do right by Lisa and Becky's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), urging Lisa to tell the teen the truth.

While Carla points out that Betsy is bound to find out eventually and be even more upset, Lisa refuses to back down, so Carla invites Becky to the house and forces Lisa to listen.

Becky breaks down with an impassioned plea to see Betsy, but Lisa is adamant about protecting Betsy from any more pain.

Carla tells Becky to leave, but Becky soon spots her daughter in the precinct, and as Betsy chats to Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), the situation escalates.

Official spoilers have already confirmed that Betsy will be fully aware about Becky by next week.

While RadioTimes.com is keeping the details of her discovery and the ensuing conversations under wraps, viewers can expect a standout performance from actress Martin, as Betsy reacts to her new reality.

How will Lisa feel as the decision to shield Betsy is taken out of her hands, and how will the drama affect 'Swarla'?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Laura DenbyFreelance Writer

Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.

Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? Discover your next must watch. Get 5 issues for £2.

Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2

Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad