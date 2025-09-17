Coronation Street airs emotional twist for Becky Swain story in ITVX episode
The fallout of Becky Swain's (Amy Cudden) shocking return from the dead leads to emotional scenes in Wednesday's (17th September 2025) Coronation Street.
Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) is still reeling over Becky's arrival, and the revelation that she has been in witness protection from a dangerous gang.
Carla Connor (Alison King), Lisa's fiancée, is clearly rattled but wants to do right by Lisa and Becky's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), urging Lisa to tell the teen the truth.
While Carla points out that Betsy is bound to find out eventually and be even more upset, Lisa refuses to back down, so Carla invites Becky to the house and forces Lisa to listen.
Becky breaks down with an impassioned plea to see Betsy, but Lisa is adamant about protecting Betsy from any more pain.
Carla tells Becky to leave, but Becky soon spots her daughter in the precinct, and as Betsy chats to Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), the situation escalates.
Official spoilers have already confirmed that Betsy will be fully aware about Becky by next week.
While RadioTimes.com is keeping the details of her discovery and the ensuing conversations under wraps, viewers can expect a standout performance from actress Martin, as Betsy reacts to her new reality.
How will Lisa feel as the decision to shield Betsy is taken out of her hands, and how will the drama affect 'Swarla'?
