Tonight, though, it was Christmas Eve on the cobbles, and Carla, Peter and his son Simon (Alex Bain) discussed their plans for the festive season. A postcard also arrived from Peter's pal Mickey, who was sailing around on something of a tour – something Peter himself had wanted to join in with.

Meanwhile, Carla revealed that she and father-in-law Ken (William Roache) had discussed a 'dry Christmas' in solidarity of Peter, who has remained sober through a particularly tough year.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Peter protested that his family didn't need to join him on the wagon, and invited Carla to his alcoholics' support meeting.

Once there, Peter joined his peers in talking about how they would be spending Christmas. But Carla, sensing that Peter still wasn't his usual self, urged him to open up. In heartbreaking scenes, Peter confided that he felt he didn't have anything to look forward to anymore.

At home, the couple had a heart-to-heart, and Carla was devastated to know that Peter was in such a fragile mindset.

Peter and Carla reminisce in Coronation Street ITV

Carla asked if their love wasn't enough and whether he was going to leave her, and Peter assured her that of course, he loved her very much; but he no longer knew who he was, and needed to be more than just her husband.

Later, Simon joined them just as Peter opened a package containing his Christmas gift to Ken – a photo album he'd had made with old pictures of a young, handsome Ken.

Also featured were Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) with a young Tracy (now played by Kate Ford), and Ken's parents Ida (Noel Dyson) and Frank Barlow (Frank Pemberton). The trio shared a laugh as they looked fondly over the photos, while Carla continued to dwell on Peter's situation.

More like this

At Underworld, Carla got to work ordering her gift for Peter, and showed Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), who seemed shocked as she asked Carla if she was sure about what she was doing. Carla insisted that she didn't have much choice – but what has she done?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs a 30 minute Christmas Day episode at 7pm on ITV. You can watch Carla and Peter's Boxing Day farewell at 7.30pm.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.