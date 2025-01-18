As per The Sun, Collins is set to star as a nursery worker where Abi's son Alfie attends and Collins reportedly filmed her scenes in secret last November.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.

Of course, many will know Collins for her role as Nikki Shadwick in Brookside, starring in the Liverpool-set soap from 1998 through to its last episode in 2003.

Suzanne Collins on the red carpet for the 2003 British TV Soap Awards. Steve Finn/Getty Images

Collins has gone on to star in The Bill, Clink and Soft Lad, having also more recently returned to the world of soaps in 2022 for a stint in Hollyoaks.

As for how Collins will slot into Abi Webster's ongoing storyline, we'll just have to wait and see.

More recently, Abi hasn't been coping well in the aftermath of Mason Radcliffe’s (Luca Toolan) murder. After trying to save the teenager, Abi has been having hallucinations of her late son Seb's (Harry Visinoni) final moments, confiding in Roy (David Neilson).

Husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) has also been in a state of distress after finding a lump and suspecting that he may have testicular cancer. Having told Abi that he'll have to undergo more tests, it's only sent Abi in a further downward spiral.

We do know that Abi will be faced with temptation in the near future but speaking about the upcoming storyline with Inside Soap, Carman-Duttine said: "As an actor, brilliant! I thought 'Would Abi do that?' and actually, yes, she is a bit of a wildcard.

"The pull and temptation is just too much for her, and it reminds Abi of being young."

She added: "There's been a lot of sadness and loss in her life, and this may serve as a distraction from that. It's too irresistible for her."

