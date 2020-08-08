Here's your spoilers for Coronation Street between 10th - 14th August 2020.

Sally crosses Geoff

Things get even more strained between Sally and Geoff Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor and Ian Bartholemew) this week when she joins forces with Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and makes a move that leaves him seething with anger. Knowing that she cannot work in the cafe with him, Alya plans to sell her shares but Sally has another idea. She suggests that Alya should instead buy Geoff out and, knowing that she could not afford to do it, offers her the wedding money. But Geoff will never make life easy for Alya and refuses to sell, prompting her to tell him where she got the money from. Furious that he has been betrayed, Geoff lashes out and makes sure that Sally knows she will always be second best to Tim while he is around. But with Tim still believing his dad is a nice guy, how will he react when he learns what Sally had offered to do, and just how nasty will Geoff get with Sally?

Adam learns a shocking truth

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) has had his suspicions about Gary Windass (Mikey North) for some time now and while he has long had a hunch that he has secretly murdered Rick Neelan, he has not had any proof. But Rick's watch has since resurfaced and while he has so far not seen it, he is stunned when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) gives him the news that it had Rick's name engraved on it. Now what was previously just a hunch seems so much more and he is sure enough that Gary did kill Rick to tell Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) what he has learned. He is in for another shock though as he arrives home just after Sarah (Tina O'Brien) got her things back from the accident, and he spots her holding the watch. Tired of things being kept from him, he demands that she tell him everything she knows and while Sarah does not flat out say Gary did it, she does indicate that anything he did do was done for her. How will Adam react to this latest development?

Steve struggles to deal with Oliver's condition

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is trying to put on a brave face in the wake of Oliver's mitochondrial disease diagnosis, but this week sees him start to crack and it all stems from his need for a sausage roll. Popping into the cafe to see to the hunger craving, he is instead greeted by the news that they are having a vegetarian day and he voices his displeasure and storms out- before later returning wielding a packet of sausages. Things escalate and Steve soon finds himself on the other side of the counter staging a protest and when Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) walks in and sees the situation he has caused, she urges him to head home and looks after him; even cooking up the sausages he so desperately wanted. Realising that he needs help, she reminds him that she is always there if he needs anything and that he can talk to her. But while Steve is thankful for the support, will he continue to bottle his emotions up?

Is Gemma setting herself up for trouble?

It has been a while since Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) had any interaction with her frenemy, Vanessa from Baby Senses. But this week when she sees a message come through on her vlog from somebody named VAN87, she tentatively agrees to a video chat, despite warnings that she should tread carefully. Following the chat, Gemma is left feeling that Vanessa is having a tough go of things and begins to feel sympathy for her. So when Vanessa asks to meet, Gemma accepts. But those close to her are worried that she is letting someone back into her life who only wants to cause trouble and they worry what the upset from that will do to Gemma. Hearing all that is going on, Bernie decides that something must be done and she is the one to do it. What will Bernie do, and how will Gemma react when she finds out?

Poor old Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) runs the risk of being an accidental internet sensation this week when he walks down the stairs, shirtless and covered in baby sick, and stumbles right onto the live stream that Gemma is doing for her vlog. Is Chesney about to go viral?

It is almost time for the wedding and while Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) excitedly makes last-minute preparations, she is dismayed to hear that Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) is unable to attend and asks David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd) to be her witness instead. But are there bigger problems on the way that could ruin the big day?

