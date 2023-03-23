The four new characters include accident prone Cameron, who isn't as confident as his peers and thinks he may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew when he arrives. He will be played by Barney Walsh, who has most recently been seen on our screens in Death in Paradise , but has also starred in The Larkins alongside father Bradley Walsh .

A new group of characters are set to join medical soap Casualty as nursing recruits and will be seen on screen in April, it has now been announced.

Joining him in the batch of new recruits is Anna Chell (The Bay), who stars as Jodie who will struggle to keep her personal and professional life separate after being faced with a figure from her past.

Sarah Seggari (Jerk, I Hate Suzie) also joins as "straight-talking and confident" Rida, who may have to finally unlock her softer side after a life of keeping her walls up, while Eddie-Joe Robinson (Grantchester, Small Axe) also joins the cast as "ambitious and glory-hungry" Ryan, who gets a major wakeup call working in the busy hospital.

Jaye Jacobs as Donna Jackson in Holby City.

New characters Cameron, Jodie, Rida and Ryan will also be joined by a familiar, fan favourite character who returns to the hospital to take on a new challenge. Jaye Jacobs returns as Donna Jackson, who fans will recognise from Holby City as the fun-loving nurse turned ward sister.

On her arrival in the Casualty cast, Jacobs said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a legendary show."

Speaking about his new role in the soap, Walsh said: "It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie. It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can’t wait for the viewers to meet nurse Cam as he arrives at Holby and very quickly realises he might have bitten off more than he can chew!"

Seggari also commented: "It is an honour to play the first hijab wearing Muslim nurse on Casualty. I cannot wait to show the viewers who Rida is, she is the strength and the mother in the group.

"She has no problem putting people in their place even if it might come across a bit abrasive but will always stay loyal to her friends. At her core she is a carer and wants to help, this is at the forefront every time she has a patient to work with, even if it sometimes isn’t to protocol. She has a fire behind her that I hope you enjoy!"

