The Sky Sports show, which has long been a fan favourite, is set to disappear off our screens at the end of the season, with only 10 episodes left for viewers to enjoy.

Iconic weekend football show Soccer AM has been axed by Sky after almost 30 years on air.

The surprise news comes after reports that staff were told on Tuesday 21st March that Soccer AM would be ending and that redundancies would be made in May.

When contacted by RadioTimes.com for comment, a Sky spokesperson said: "Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway."

John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard on Soccer AM. Sky

The popular weekend sports programme has been presented by the likes of former England football player Jimmy Bullard, Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain, as well as a host of familiar faces and sporting personalities who have become regular guests over the years.

Originally launched back in 1995, Soccer AM was presented by Russ Williams and Chamberlain as the original hosts, with Chamberlain hosting the show until 2017.

The current show is presented by John Fendley and Bullard, both of whom are reportedly "fuming" with the announcement of the show's cancellation.

Although the show has proven popular over the years, the ratings for Soccer AM have dwindled over the years, with the average broadcast time per episode decreasing also. The axe appears to be part of a series of major changes Sky has recently been making to its sports schedules, which has seen the likes of Sunday Supplement, The Debate and Goals on Sunday all axed.

Soccer AM's usual 10:30am Saturday morning slot will now be replaced by Saturday Social, which previously aired before Soccer AM at 9:30am.

