Grantchester returns for season 8 as guest stars confirmed

The long-running crime drama, which airs on ITV and Masterpiece PBS in the States, stars Green and Brittney as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport as they solve crimes across the region of Cambridgeshire.

Filming has begun on Grantchester 's eighth season, with Robson Green and Tom Brittney set to return alongside a new line-up of guest stars.

This time, the drama is returning with the likes of Top Boy's Shaun Dingwall, Doc Martin's Jeff Rawle and Gold Digger's Jemima Rooper taking on guest roles in the new episodes.

Robson Green and Tom Brittney in Grantchester. ITV

Meanwhile, Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie is set to return as Bonnie while Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs C), Al Weaver (Leonard Finch), Kacey Ainsworth (Cathy Keating), Oliver Dimsdale (Daniel Marlowe) and Nick Brimble (Jack Chapman) reprise their regular roles.

Grantchester's upcoming season will pick up with Will, who is "the happiest he's ever been", dealing with the aftermath of a terrible accident which leads him on a dangerous downward spiral.

As for Geordie, he has found new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work, their happiness is threatened.

"Exploring faith, forgiveness and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit," ITV teases.

On returning to Grantchester, Robson Green said: "It’s so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age.

"Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of."

Adapted from James Runcie's Grantchester Mysteries novels, Grantchester first began airing in 2014 with James Norton starring as Sidney Chambers – a vicar working with Geordie Keating to solve crimes in the 1950s Cambridge village.

Grantchester is available to watch on ITV Hub. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books by James Runcie from Amazon.

