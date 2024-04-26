Sky is offering 1 month free trial of Sky & Netflix – sign up and start streaming
Sky is offering a month's free subscription to both services, in one easy subscription.
We're all about keeping things simple – and with a Sky & Netflix subscription on Sky Stream, there's no satellite dish required, no long-term contracts, and you can cancel anytime. There's even the option of next-day delivery to get you started right away. It's designed to make jumping into a vast world of entertainment as easy as clicking a button.
Sky is offering a month's free subscription to both services, providing customers with an unmatched selection of shows and movies in one easy subscription – whether you're into high-stakes dramas, light-hearted comedies, or documentaries that expand your view of the world, you'll be covered off with content from both the UK and Hollywood's finest.
For those who've always stuck with free-to-air TV, here's your chance to explore what you've been missing, risk-free, with a one-month free trial of Sky and Netflix together on Sky Stream.
What’s Waiting for You
Here's a sneak peek at some of the latest hits you could enjoy with a one-month free Sky & Netflix trial on Sky Stream:
House of the Dragon series 2
Coming June - Sky
Dive deeper into the lore of Westeros in this much-anticipated second series. After a thrilling first season that captivated audiences worldwide, the sequel promises even more intrigue, power struggles, and, of course, dragons. Fans of the original Game of Thrones"series and newcomers alike will find themselves engrossed in the complex dynasties and stunning visuals that define this epic saga.
The Regime
Available Now - Sky
Kate Winslet delivers a riveting performance as Chancellor Elena Vernham, the increasingly paranoid and unstable leader of an unraveling Central European nation in this HBO miniseries, acclaimed for its darkly comedic tone, which delves into the life within the palace walls of a modern authoritarian regime on the brink of collapse.
The Regime is a compelling exploration of authority, control, and the human spirit under pressure, making it a must-watch for fans of political satire and Winslet's formidable talent.
Mary & George
Available Now - Sky
Set against the backdrop of royal court intrigue, this series offers a riveting exploration of historical events through the lens of personal relationships and political ambitions. The production values bring the past to life with stunning accuracy, from the lavish costumes to the intricate set designs. It's a feast for the eyes and the mind, as each episode unveils the complexities of human nature and governance.
Scoop
Available Now - Netflix
Based on journalist Sam McAlister's memoir, Scoop is the gripping dramatisation of Newsnight journalists' quest to secure an interview with Prince Andrew, from the earliest stages of McAlister’s negotiations with Buckingham Palace to Emily Maitlis's ultimate showdown with the Prince, which saw the Duke of York questioned about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – starring Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes, this film unpacks the explosive true story that led to one of the most stunning moments in recent TV history.
Bridgerton series 3
Part 1 available from 16th May - Netflix
The return to the Regency era with the Bridgerton family introduces new romances, scandals, and social scheming, as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) take centre stage. The series continues to break boundaries with its modern take on historical romance, combining witty dialogue, engaging storylines, and a diverse cast. It's a visual and emotional spectacle that has rightfully earned its place as a cultural phenomenon.
The Gentlemen
Available Now - Netflix
This sleek crime drama from filmmaker Guy Ritchie and starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario blends humour, action, and a touch of class in a narrative that keeps you guessing. The storytelling is sharp, with a cast of characters that are both charming and dangerous. It's a sophisticated take on the genre that mixes the best elements of British wit with the thrill of the criminal underworld.
Your Chance to Experience More
This one-month free trial is perfect for those who've never ventured beyond free-to-air TV, offering a no-strings-attached opportunity to see what premium television is all about. So why wait? With Sky & Netflix, you have a ticket to an ever-expanding universe of entertainment.
