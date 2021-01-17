The Walking Dead star releases first-look image from Here’s Negan special
The episode will explore Negan's life before it took such a dark turn.
The Walking Dead fans can finally get their first look at the upcoming bonus episode exploring Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s villain-tuned-antihero, Negan.
The character was introduced in the show’s sixth season as a fearsome enemy of Rick Grimes’ dwindling group of survivors, brandishing a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that he named after his late wife, Lucille.
Fans are finally going to meet the real Lucille via flashback in an incoming chapter titled Here’s Negan, which will depict their loving relationship before the zombie apocalypse.
Hilarie Burton will portray Lucille in The Walking Dead, best known for her work on television dramas One Tree Hill and White Collar, who is also married to actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in real life.
She shared the first image from the episode on her Instagram page, which sees the couple gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes after a candle-lit meal, blissfully unaware of the tragedy awaiting them around the corner.
“Find the person you can depend on,” the caption reads, in a touching reference to the relationship between the two characters, which might also be applied to Burton and Morgan’s real marriage too.
Additional episodes of The Walking Dead’s 10th season were announced last year following an unplanned hiatus for the show caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The official synopsis says: “We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.
The Walking Dead season 10 continues on 28th February 2021.