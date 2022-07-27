When will Harry Styles next appear in the MCU? News and speculation

The Eternals post-credits scenes went on to introduce Harry Styles as the Eternal known as Eros alongside his sidekick Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

Fans will no doubt be dying to know when Harry Styles will make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, when will we see him again?

Speaking to MTV, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed what is to come in the MCU while attending San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where he unveiled plans for Phases Five and Six and confirmed a number of releases.

Despite their debut in the MCU being released last year, the Eternals were curiously absent from the line-up of what is to come.

However, Feige revealed: "The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us."

He later added when discussing the possibility of Ryan Gosling portraying Ghost Rider: "You’re talking about Ghost Rider. We’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles. We’ve got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course Spidey, going into the street-level heroes. And cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live."

So, when will we see Harry Styles back as Eros in the MCU again?

When will Harry Styles next appear in the MCU?

Well, the truth is that the exact time and nature of Harry Styles' return as Eros in the MCU has yet to be confirmed.

However, the confirmation that Eros and Pip's stories will exist in the "cosmic" realm suggests that their return will be in more of the space-set titles.

Out of the films in Phase Five, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels will be the two that are most cosmic-focused but it is hard to see where these films will have room to let Eros and Pip shine beyond potential cameos.

Most of the upcoming series in Phase Five - Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again - are also all set on Earth and don't feel appropriate for these characters.

Considering the zany antics on the way in Loki season 2 this perhaps remains the only Phase Five possibility of an appearance but still feels like it will have little time to get to whatever Eros and Pip are doing - at least following the events of that Eternals scene.

Marvel's Eros (aka Starfox) Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

In this case, it seems most likely that we will see Styles return as Eros in a yet-t0-be-announced title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six, including potential Disney Plus series and films.

There remains the potential for an Eternals sequel to directly continue on from that film's plot lines, but also perhaps a spin-off series or film centring on Eros and Pip's adventures.

Most of the MCU will also likely return for the films Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, so these will definitely have a cosmic-level scale, meaning Eros and Pip will likely also have appearances here.

It is also likely that further cosmic-oriented films and series are to come, including rumoured titles for the likes of Nova or Silver Surfer - so expect a larger role for Styles' Eros there if they are to come.

In the meantime, we will be sure to keep you updated on all the latest on Eros' storylines.

