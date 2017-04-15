Well, step forward Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi's latest (and presumably last) companion in Doctor Who. Here, from series 10 episode one, is Bill's first look inside that famous blue box.

The new clip, from series 10 opener The Pilot, shows Bill and the Doctor attempting to hide from a slightly damp and seriously sinister 'Heather', with the Doctor suggesting they "pop into my box".

"Your box?" Bill asks incredulously. "What good is getting into a box going to do?"

More like this

"What an extraordinarily long and involved answer this is going to be," the Doctor replies to himself.

Well quite.

As Bill worries about the strength of the 'box's' wooden and glass doors, the Doctor steps in, presumably psyching himself up for the big reveal.

"Time And Relative Dimension In Space," he announces proudly. "Tardis for short."

"You're safe in here," he adds. "You're safe in here and you always will be."

Oh Doctor, if only that were really true...

Advertisement

Doctor Who series 10 begins Saturday 15 April at 7.20pm on BBC1