The long-awaited first episode of Doctor Who series 10 will be called The Pilot.

More like this

While the name probably refers to an aspect of its plot, it’s also almost certainly a reference to the series' attempt to rebrand itself, acting as a “pilot” episode for a series that will be something of a reboot and which showrunner Steven Moffat has described as a good "jumping on point" for anyone who's never watched Doctor Who before.

When is it on TV?

The Pilot will air on BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm.

What happens in it?

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) meets new companion Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) while working as a lecturer in a university. Introducing her to his weird and wonderful world, the Doctor must soon also give her a crash course in his greatest enemy as they face the deadly Daleks.

The official synopsis reads:

Two worlds collide when the Doctor meets Bill. A chance encounter with a girl with a star in her eye leads to a terrifying chase across time and space. Bill’s mind is opened to a Universe that is bigger and more exciting than she could possibly have imagined – but who is the Doctor, and what is his secret mission with Nardole on Earth?

Steven Moffat told Radio Times...

“What’s the one thing you never see when you look at your reflection?”

Meet Bill Potts. She works at St Luke’s University, serving chips to students, and nothing ever, ever happens. Then, one day, she finds there’s another world beneath the one she knows. A familiar face in a pool of water, and a love that is over before it can begin, will change her life for ever – because this is the day Bill meets the Doctor.

You can read RadioTimes.com's spoiler-free preview of the episode here.

Who’s in it?

Peter Capaldi returns to the lead role with new companion Pearl Mackie making her debut as Bill Potts. Stephanie Hyam also guest stars as Heather, aka the Wet Dalek Lady (above), with Matt Lucas’s part-time companion Nardole also returning.

Who’s written it?

Steven Moffat has written The Pilot, which is directed by Lawrence Gough.

Who are the baddies?

The Daleks are the only known monster to appear in this episode, though there may be other foes for the Doctor and Bill to face.

Anything else?

Advertisement

Some of the Dalek scenes were shot over a year ago as part of Pearl Mackie’s casting announcement (above).