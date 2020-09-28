The new spin-off will focus on what it means to grow up in a zombie apocalypse, focusing on the first generation to be raised following the rise of the undead.

Below, a world exclusive first look image shows Julia Ormond (playing Elizabeth Kublek) and Nico Tortorella (Felix Carlucci) shooting a scene from the first season.

AMC

"In World Beyond, the character I’m playing is a leader of a formidable society," explained Ormond.

More like this

"It’s an extension of the other worlds we’ve seen, but she’s another kind of community leader. I went into an actor panic because there have been so many great leadership roles. [Laughs] Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James… just such strong characters that have lent different sides of what my responsibility is. I think she’s more in the pragmatic zone."

She added: "What I love about World Beyond is that it starts with a younger group and people who were really young when this all started. For them, it’s like 'OK, boomers. You guys messed up. It’s up to us to save the world.' It’s definitely got that vibe."

Tortorella's character, Felix, is described as an honourable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety.

It was recently announced that The Walking Dead will end its run following its upcoming 11th season.

However, both World Beyond and Fear the Walking Dead will be joined by two new entries in the franchise – anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead and an as-yet-unnamed spin-off featuring the characters of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBridge).

Advertisement

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and select countries in Europe – check out our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime, or see what else is on with full TV Guide.