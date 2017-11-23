"I think of myself as the happiest of all the Doctor Whos," he adds, chuckling. "They might not agree with that, but then – pfft – let them disagree!"

It was on 23rd November 1963 that we first met this "mysterious exile from another world", played by William Hartnell.

The Doctor made his debut at 5.15pm on BBC1. Baker came along more than a decade later to star as the Fourth Doctor, beginning in 1974 and staying in the role all the way through until 1981.

But once a Doctor, always a Doctor...