Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, he reveals that scenes are meticulously tested with several variations before a final decision is made.

Kripke said: "I’ll sit with the editors and we’ll try dozens of songs for a particular moment until we land on the one that works. And they know me by now, they know to never pitch a song that was recorded after 1983. They know my taste.

"A lot of shows put very current music in their programming and nine times out of ten, that music expires in a year or two. And if you rewatch that show down the road, it’s quite dated. You go ‘oh, that was that song from that summer and no one listens to that song anymore.’

"So, I feel it’s actually a lot more effective to use songs that have already stood the test of time and will feel timeless whether you play them now or ten years from now, and it lets your show feel a little more mythic.

"It makes it feel a little more timeless, I guess."

Here are the songs featured in The Boys season two and where you can find them:

Episode 1

Sympathy for the Devil by The Rolling Stones

During the Vought meeting/Black Noir's violent attack.

Pressure by Billy Joel

As Hughie and Starlight get ready for their secret meet.

Plays again at the end of the episode.

Episode 2

Indé-Structible by Guizmo

Playing at The Boys underground hideout.

Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls

The Deep listens to it during his drug trip.

You Are So Beautiful by Joe Cocker

The Deep sings to himself.

Psycho Killer by Talking Heads

Plays at the end of the episode.

Episode 3

You're Only Human (Second Wind) by Billy Joel

Hughie listens to it on the boat.

