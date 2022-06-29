Join Stranger Things cast for live Q&A ahead of season 4 volume 2

The streamer has announced that a "fan-focused" virtual watch party will take place on Thursday 30th June that "lets you and your friends interact with the cast of Stranger Things and stream the show together the second it hits Netflix."

Given how season 4's first volume ended, it's no surprise that Stranger Things fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the two remaining episodes this weekend – and now Netflix has offered them the perfect way to watch the final chapters.

David Harbour, Brett Gellman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn will all take part in the Q&A, which begins at 11:15pm PT (7:15am on Friday morning in the UK) and gives participants the chance to ask them questions about the show.

To attend the virtual event, all you have to do is head to the Scener website and click the RSVP button – while you'll also have to make sure you've downloaded the Scener extension for your browser. It's also worth noting that the event is also open only to Netflix subscribers.

The final two instalments of Stranger Things both boast fairly weighty runtimes – with episode eight coming in at 1 hour 25 minutes and the final chapter running for 2 hours 30 minutes, making it by far the longest episode in the show's history.

And hopes will be high amongst the fanbase that the second volume can live up to the promise of the first, which was voted as the best season of Stranger Things so far by RadioTimes.com readers earlier in June.

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is released on Netflix on Friday 1st July 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page and our full TV Guide.

