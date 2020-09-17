Walters acquires her transformational powers after Banner is forced to give her an emergency blood transfusion when she suffers a life-threatening injury. The difference between the pair is that she doesn't also acquire his rage and continues to live a relatively normal life.

There was nice touch from The Incredible Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, who tweeted his welcome to her.

She-Hulk has been in development at Disney+ since August 2019, but a premiere date is yet to be announced for the series.

More like this

She-Hulk is one of several Marvel series in the works at Disney+. Production has just resumed on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the COVID-19 shutdown, while WandaVision is another expected to premiere later this year. Loki will follow in early 2021.

Marvel Studios is also developing other live-action shows based on MCU characters, including Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Maslany earned an Emmy Award in 2016 for her performance as a number of clone characters in the Canadian sci-fi series Orphan Black, which ended in 2017. She was most recently on our screens in the HBO/Sky Atlantic series Perry Mason, opposite Matthew Rhys. She played the key role of Sister Alice McKeegan in the first series.

It's not known if she will return to the role for the second series of Perry Mason.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. Check out our list of the best shows on Disney+ or see what else is on with our TV Guide.