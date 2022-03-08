Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's cult sci-fi animation, which follows the misadventures of alcoholic scientist Rick Sanchez and his nephew Morty Smith, first aired its 10th and final episode of season 5, Rickmurai Jack, back in September 2021.

Rick and Morty's mind-bending adventures can take place anywhere, including other dimensions featuring alternate versions of the characters - and things came to a thrilling conclusion in season 5's two-part finale.

The show's finale featured the much-anticipated return of Evil Morty - a dark version of the Morty Smith that we know from another universe who appeared to plot world domination in two fan-favourite episodes, and is the regular subject of fan theories and online discussion from viewers who hope to see the story resolved in future episodes.

Fans were also introduced to a backstory of the Central Finite Curve - a multiverse wall where Rick is the smartest person in the universe but restricts access to those universes where Rick isn't the smartest person.

Previously, Evil Morty and other in-universe plot points have seemed like the one thing Rick and Morty’s trademark cynicism couldn’t touch – but the ending changes all of that.

Rick and Morty season 5 ending explained

Adult Swim

Evil Morty shows how he is going to make the Central Finite Curve ineffective by bursting it in order to access the universes outside of it. He manages to do just that with aplomb and travels to other parts of multiverse, beyond Rick's control and where Rick is no longer the smartest.

With Rick's protective curve burst, it's possible that Evil Morty could come up against some more challenging enemies. The curve prevented Rick from encountering anyone smarter than him, so it raises the question whether he really was the smartest man in the curve. Fans now know the notion of the Central Finite Curve has been the reason why Rick always managed to work his way out of any universe he visits.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The finale ended with Evil Morty unveiling a new world before jumping into a yellow portal, believed to signify his emancipation from Rick. Fans were left uncertain as to whether they'll see him again - but if he does re-emerge in season 6, it will probably be bad news for Rick.

Meanwhile, Rick will be forced to confront the realities he's been trying to conceal all this time, with the existence of a universe he didn't want to be revealed.

As Rick's barrier has been bulldozed, fans will be exposed to an even bigger multiverse waiting to be explored, where anything can happen. Roll on season 6.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty seasons 1 - 5 are available to stream on Netflix now. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.