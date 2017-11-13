Peter Capaldi visited the Sherlock set in full Doctor Who costume
"A great moment for #WhoLock"
Published: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 9:13 am
Doctor Who and Sherlock fans rejoice! A photo has emerged of Peter Capaldi dressed as the Time Lord sitting comfortably in an armchair at 221B Baker Street.
Advertisement
Director Rachel Talalay – who has worked on both shows – posted the photo on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning.
- Doctor Who costume designer explains how to dress a Time Lord
- Doctor Who releases new Christmas special cast photos for Children in Need
- Benedict Cumberbatch spotted filming new TV drama Melrose in Glasgow
Capaldi, who was filming Who spin-off Class at the time, popped over to the set of Sherlock to visit Talalay in costume, and the result is a real treat…
Fans were very pleased indeed – and also found the concept of the Doctor being a client of Sherlock's pretty mind-bending...
Advertisement
Will this be the closest we ever get to Wholock?
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement