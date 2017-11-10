The annual Children in Need campaign is always a big night for Doctor Who fans, with the live broadcast traditionally including a preview clip or sketch related to the upcoming Christmas special the next month.

Advertisement

Happily, this year will be no exception, with a clip from upcoming festive episode Twice Upon a Time set to air during the earlier part of the broadcast (7-10.00pm) on Friday 17th November – and now the series has released a collection of new character images to mark the event, featuring Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts and David Bradley’s First Doctor larking around with Children in Need mascot Pudsey.