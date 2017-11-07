The clip is set to air during the earlier part of the Children in Need broadcast (7:30-10:00pm), and continues a tradition stretching back to 2005 when fans got their very first look at David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor in action for that year’s broadcast. Since then, the series has almost always produced a one-off sketch or preview clip associated with the Christmas special for fans to enjoy during the charity event, so it’s great to see the tradition continue.

Currently, it’s unclear exactly what the content of this new scene will be, but it seems likely the first-look footage will involve Capaldi and David Bradley’s First Doctor, with the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star taking over the iconic role from late original actor William Hartnell (who played this first incarnation of the Time Lord in the 1960s).

Whatever the footage ends up being of, though, we’re sure it’ll be just the thing to whet fans’ appetites for the full Christmas meal this December. We’re starting our own Doctor Who advent calendar early this year…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas